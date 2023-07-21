|
21.07.2023 13:45:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) investors have witnessed a terrific turnaround in the stock's fortunes on the market in 2023 following last year's disappointing performance when it lost 64% of its value thanks to a slowdown in digital ad spending.Shares of the social media giant are up nearly 160% so far this year, and investors who have missed this eye-popping rally may now be wondering if it is too late to buy the stock. After all, Meta stock is now trading at 38 times trailing earnings, which is well above its five-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.Does it make sense to buy Meta at its current valuation? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
