11.10.2023 13:08:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Meta Platforms Stock?
After a dismal 2022, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock fired up the afterburners in 2023, with shares up roughly 162% so far this year (as of this writing), more than 13 times the gains of the S&P 500. This marks a stark reversal of fortune compared to last year when the stock plunged more than 64%. The blistering gains this year came in response to a return to revenue growth after several quarters of declines. The social media empire also got a boost from the potential implications of its use of artificial intelligence (AI).Investors that sat out Meta Platforms' current sprint higher are left with a quandary. Should they simply buy now in the hopes of further gains or avoid the stock because of its frothy valuation and the remaining uncertainty in the digital-advertising industry? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|04.10.23
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.09.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.08.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
