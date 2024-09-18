|
Is It Too Late to Buy Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been in fine form on the market in the past year, clocking solid gains of 74% as of this writing and outperforming the tech-laden Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index's gains of 22% by a healthy margin. The social media giant's impressive gains can be attributed to the robust growth in revenue and earnings over the last few quarters.Meta seems to be gaining ground in the lucrative digital advertising space thanks to its focus on integrating advanced tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) to help drive stronger returns for advertisers. But what if you're one of those investors who missed the Meta gravy train? Will it be a good idea to buy this tech stock now in anticipation of more gains? Let's find out.According to 68 analysts covering Meta, the stock has a median 12-month price target of $575, which points toward gains of just 9% from current levels. It is worth noting that 85% of the analysts rate Meta stock as a buy, and the Street-high price target of $660 points toward a 25% jump in the stock price.
