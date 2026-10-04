Is It Too Late to Buy Micron Technology Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 500%?

Graphics processing units (GPUs) are the most important data center chips for processing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, which is why investors have piled into suppliers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices over the last few years. However, GPUs require an increasing amount of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to keep data flowing smoothly. Without it, bottlenecks would throttle the performance of AI chatbots and agents.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the world's top suppliers of memory, and it's experiencing significant AI-related demand across multiple categories, including the data center. As a result, its revenue and earnings are growing at an explosive rate, fueling a whopping 500% gain in its stock over the last 12 months (as of the market close on Thursday, Oct. 1).

Can the rally continue, or have investors already priced in most of the company's future growth?

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