|
25.03.2023 17:08:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had a terrific year so far in 2023, riding the tailwinds of a broader rally in technology stocks. Shares of the tech titan are up 15% so far this year, more than triple the gains of the S&P 500. This is in stark contrast to its performance in 2022, when the stock tumbled more than 28%.The rally this year came on the heels of the company's stronger-than-expected financial results released on Jan. 24. Microsoft's resilience in the face of macroeconomic headwinds boosted investor confidence that the company can capitalize on a couple of vast and growing opportunities over the coming year.What does this mean for investors who sat out Microsoft's current rally? Should they buy the stock in anticipation of additional gains or avoid the stock because of its higher valuation and the ongoing meltdown in the personal computer (PC) market? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
17.03.23
Microsoft Neutral
UBS AG
14.03.23
Microsoft Neutral
UBS AG
02.03.23
Microsoft Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
27.02.23
Microsoft Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.02.23
Microsoft Neutral
UBS AG
Microsoft Corp.
260,65
1,60%
