|
07.06.2023 16:45:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been on an epic run so far in 2023, fueled by a continuing resurgence in technology stocks. Shares of the software giant are up nearly 40% so far this year, more than three times the 11% gain of the S&P 500. This marks a reversal of fortunes from its performance in 2022, when the stock dropped nearly 29%. There's little question that the company's pivot to artificial intelligence (AI) and consistently sturdy financial results have helped drive the rising stock price. Furthermore, Microsoft has been remarkably resilient during the downturn, continuing to spend heavily on future opportunities, helping fuel investor confidence that the company is positioning itself for a bright future.What does this mean for those who missed out on Microsoft's current run? Should they buy the stock now with the expectation of further gains or delay buying because of its frothy valuation and continuing sluggish sales in the personal computer (PC) market? Let's see what the evidence reveals.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|07.06.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|5 486,00
|-1,30%
|Microsoft Corp.
|299,30
|-1,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger agieren angesichts erwarteter Leitzinserhöhungen vorsichtig: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt stehen vor einer schwächeren Eröffnung in den vorletzten Handelstag der Woche. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit schwächerer Tendenz.