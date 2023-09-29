|
29.09.2023 12:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has achieved record heights since its founding almost 50 years ago, emerging as a leader in software. Brands such as Windows, Office, Azure, and LinkedIn have made the company integral to the daily productivity of millions of businesses and consumers worldwide. Microsoft's success has catapulted its stock by over 320,000% since it went public in March 1986.The company's meteoric rise might make you doubt it has much more to offer investors. However, Microsoft is an ever-evolving and developing company that consistently profits from its innovations. Ongoing expansions in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, video games, and more will likely provide significant gains over the long term.So here's why it's not too late to buy Microsoft stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
