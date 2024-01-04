|
04.01.2024 12:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?
As the world's second most valuable company with a market cap of $2.8 billion, it's hard not to be bullish about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company is a leader in productivity software, with millions of businesses worldwide relying on its platforms. Meanwhile, it emerged as one of the biggest threats in artificial intelligence (AI) in 2023 thanks to a lucrative partnership with ChatGPT developer OpenAI.Shares in Microsoft have risen more than 380,000% since it went public in 1986, which could suggest the best time to buy its stock was long ago. However, the tech industry is an ever-expanding market known for offering innovative companies consistent gains over the long term. As one of its leaders, Microsoft likely still has much to offer new investors in the coming years.So, here's why it's not too late to buy Microsoft stock.
