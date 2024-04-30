|
30.04.2024 11:30:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) posted its latest earnings report on April 25. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on March 31, the tech giant's revenue rose 17% year over year to $61.9 billion and beat analysts' expectations by $971 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) grew 20% to $2.94 and cleared the consensus forecast by a dime.Those headline numbers were impressive, but is it too late to buy its stock after Microsoft's near-50% rally over the past 12 months?Microsoft operates three main businesses: the Intelligent Cloud division, which houses its cloud and server products; the Productivity and Business Processes division, which handles Office, Dynamics, and LinkedIn; and the More Personal Computing division, which includes its Windows, Xbox, Surface, Bing, and digital advertising businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Microsoft-Aktie etwas schwächer: 'Financial Times' lässt ChatGPT mit ihren Texten trainieren (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|367,40
|-1,90%