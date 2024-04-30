30.04.2024 11:30:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) posted its latest earnings report on April 25. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on March 31, the tech giant's revenue rose 17% year over year to $61.9 billion and beat analysts' expectations by $971 million. Its earnings per share (EPS) grew 20% to $2.94 and cleared the consensus forecast by a dime.Those headline numbers were impressive, but is it too late to buy its stock after Microsoft's near-50% rally over the past 12 months?Microsoft operates three main businesses: the Intelligent Cloud division, which houses its cloud and server products; the Productivity and Business Processes division, which handles Office, Dynamics, and LinkedIn; and the More Personal Computing division, which includes its Windows, Xbox, Surface, Bing, and digital advertising businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

29.04.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.04.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.04.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 367,40 -1,90% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen