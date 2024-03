Is It Too Late to Buy MicroStrategy Stock?

No public company has gone all-in on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) quite like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), which has purchased 193,000 bitcoins since 2020. As a result, the enterprise software company's stock is up over 900%, despite its core business stagnating. Are you a prospective investor who has a fear of missing out? Below, I'll examine why MicroStrategy is hoarding Bitcoin, how it's funding it, what could go wrong, and where the stock could go from here.MicroStrategy has a relatively long history as a business-to-business enterprise software company and went public in 1998 before the dot-com bubble. The company even founded Alarm.com in 2000 before later selling it to a venture capital firm in 2009. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel