|
15.08.2024 12:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy MicroStrategy Stock Now?
A cursory summary of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) might suggest that the company is an enterprise analytics software and services specialist. However, while the company does derive some revenue from software sales, MicroStrategy is known as a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hoarder first and foremost.MicroStrategy was also recently known for conducting a 10-for-1 stock split, but that's in the rearview mirror now. The current focus is MicroStrategy's ultra-aggressive Bitcoin accumulating strategy, with the company already holding more than 1% of the Bitcoin that will ever be mined.Even though it's too late to jump on the "MicroStrategy is about to split its stock" bandwagon, this doesn't necessarily mean it's too late to buy MicroStrategy stock. However, investors will need to be on board with the company's hoard -- and be willing to accept MicroStrategy's strategy of raising capital to buy more Bitcoin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MicroStrategy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
13.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier MicroStrategy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in MicroStrategy von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Michael Saylor mit bullishem Ausblick: So hoch kann es für den Bitcoin langfristig gehen (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Aufschläge in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel MicroStrategy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in MicroStrategy von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)