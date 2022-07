Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Almost a year ago, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) soared past $480 a share. The stock had gained 2,400% since the end of 2019. Investors first bet on the company's ability to bring a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine to market -- and later they rallied behind the shares as the vaccine generated billions of dollars in revenue.Since then, Moderna has lost a lot of that momentum. The shares slid 43% in the first half of the year. That's even as the company continued to report blockbuster revenue and profit. Does this mean it's too late to buy Moderna stock? Let's take a closer look.Investors' biggest worry is that coronavirus vaccine sales will drastically decline in the future. Moderna's only commercialized product right now is its coronavirus vaccine. So, a big drop in vaccine sales could be devastating.Continue reading