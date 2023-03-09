|
Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was the star of 2020 and 2021, with its shares skyrocketing as a result of its ambitious work to develop a coronavirus vaccine and get it approved for sale. Since March 2020, the stock is up 414%. But it's hard to see how the next three years could possibly be as great for shareholders.The near term doesn't look so hot for the biotech as global demand for its only product, a coronavirus jab, seems to be in persistent decline. But does that mean it's all over for what was once one of the most promising businesses in the world? Let's think about whether it's too late to buy Moderna stock, or whether the looming doldrums might be the preamble to reaching greatness once again.While it's definitely too late to buy shares to capture the upside of its coronavirus vaccine boom, it isn't remotely too late to buy Moderna stock -- assuming that you have the patience to hold your shares for at least five years or more, and you have the fortitude to avoid selling when the temptation to do so may be high. Here's why.Continue reading
