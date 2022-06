Is It Too Late to Buy Nerdy Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last September, but the online tutoring marketplace quickly lost its luster. Nerdy's stock started trading at $10.96 upon closing its merger, but it's now only worth about $3 per share.However, the bulls will point out Nerdy's stock now trades at less than two times this year's sales, while its founder and CEO Chuck Cohn recently boosted his personal stake in the company to 35.5%. Does that low valuation and insider confidence make Nerdy a worthy turnaround play?