26.07.2022 11:17:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Netflix Stock?
Video-streaming veteran Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has seen share prices soar after the second-quarter earnings report on July 18. Netflix's stock has gained 29% in one week, and many investors wonder if it's too late to get into this skyrocketing ticker.Let me assure you that Netflix is a fantastic buy at these slightly higher prices. You missed the deepest discounts but also gained an extra scoop of confidence along the way. After all, Netflix's stock is rising for good reasons, and it's easier to believe in the company's long-haul business prospects than before the earnings report.Netflix exceeded its own guidance and analyst expectations nearly across the board in the second quarter. Subscriber counts came in 1 million accounts above guidance, earnings landed 7.7% above the year-ago result, and free cash flows are now trending above previous guidance for the full year.Continue reading
