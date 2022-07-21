|
21.07.2022 17:07:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Novavax Stock?
It's easy to see why investors might be wondering whether it's too late to buy shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). After all, the vaccine manufacturer's Nuvaxovid jab is already cleared for sale in many countries around the world and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). So the biggest share price catalysts in the company's history, born from getting regulatory approvals, could already be in the rearview mirror.But the biotech's growth story is far from being over. If it can successfully compete in a few key coronavirus vaccine segments over the next few years, it could well provide robust returns for people who buy shares of it today. Let's evaluate what would need to happen for the stock to be a good investment.In the last three years, Novavax's stock exploded by more than 1,150%. If you're looking for growth like that to happen in the next three years, you're definitely too late as there (hopefully) won't be another global pandemic requiring rapid vaccine development. Still, the company's role in responding to the current pandemic is going to lead to some returns for shareholders over the next few years. The only questions are how it will generate those returns, and how much to expect. Continue reading
