02.05.2023 15:53:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Novo Nordisk Stock?
Pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is best known for its synthetic insulin. However, its newest drug Wegovy, an FDA-approved weight loss medication, might have shareholders feeling a sugar high from massive stock gains -- 50% over the past year and 160% over three years.Most investors have likely seen a stock make huge moves before, only to crash when the hype wears off. Are shares of Novo Nordisk destined for the same fate? Fortunately, the data shows that the stock could maintain its recent momentum.However, the markets are turbulent, and the ride could get bumpy along the way. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading
