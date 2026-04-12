NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.04.2026 04:47:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia and Broadcom? Here's What History Tells Us

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are two of the top AI computing companies to invest in right now. Each of their stocks has done incredibly well over the past few years, with Nvidia up 36% since the start of 2025 and Broadcom up over 50%. Each stock has risen so much over the past few years that investors may question whether there are any future returns left in the tank. I still think there is plenty to go for these two, but let's take a look at what history says to determine if they are still solid buys right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten