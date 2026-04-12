NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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12.04.2026 04:47:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia and Broadcom? Here's What History Tells Us
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are two of the top AI computing companies to invest in right now. Each of their stocks has done incredibly well over the past few years, with Nvidia up 36% since the start of 2025 and Broadcom up over 50%. Each stock has risen so much over the past few years that investors may question whether there are any future returns left in the tank. I still think there is plenty to go for these two, but let's take a look at what history says to determine if they are still solid buys right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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