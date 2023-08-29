|
29.08.2023 12:15:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stockholders have been on a rollercoaster in recent years. Pandemic lockdowns sent its shares skyrocketing as homebound consumers invested in custom-built PCs for work and entertainment purposes. Then in 2022, an economic downturn brought Nvidia's stock crashing back down, with the PC market suffering the brunt of reductions in consumer spending. The company's stock fell over 50% throughout last year.However, the tech giant's stock has become a favorite on Wall Street in 2023. Nvidia's stock enjoyed triple-digit growth since Jan. 1, driven almost entirely by its potential in artificial intelligence (AI). The technology has the potential to boost countless industries across tech, with Nvidia well-positioned as a leading chip supplier.So is it too late to invest in Nvidia stock? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
