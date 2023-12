Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

All eyes have been on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) this year as it becomes a key player in artificial intelligence (AI). The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the preferred hardware among AI developers, leading its stock to rise 229% since Jan. 1, alongside soaring earnings. Nvidia 's meteoric rise could easily suggest it is far too late to invest in its shares. However, tech is an ever-evolving arena that often rewards innovative companies over the long term. If held long enough, Nvidia will likely provide investors with significant gains. That being said, there are alternative stocks that allow you to invest in AI at a more attractive price point than Nvidia .Here's why it's not too late to buy Nvidia stock for investors in it for the long haul, but there might be some better options out there.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel