Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have soared big time since the beginning of 2023, clocking astronomic gains of 441% as the stock market has handsomely rewarded the company's outstanding top- and bottom-line growth, but that tremendous rally has made the stock extremely expensive.Nvidia stock is currently trading at 41 times sales, significantly higher than its five-year average sales multiple of 17.7. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index has an average price-to-sales ratio of 2.7. Nvidia 's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is also quite expensive at 97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 index, of which Nvidia is a part, has an average P/E ratio of 34.These valuation multiples indicate that Nvidia isn't exactly a value pick right now. However, that's half the story, as a closer look at Nvidia's forward multiples and its potential growth prospects suggests something else.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel