NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.05.2026 15:30:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?
Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest publicly traded company in the world by market capitalization. It's also the largest publicly traded company in history, hitting a high of $5.26 trillion on April 27. It's currently at $5.17 trillion.That's a jaw-dropping valuation, and Nvidia reached it quickly. The company's market cap is up more than 80% over the past year alone and more than 1,300% in the last five years.Given all that growth, is it too late to consider buying Nvidia stock today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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