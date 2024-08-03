|
03.08.2024 09:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock? Evidence Is Piling Up That Provides a Clear Answer
There's no getting around it: The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) early last year has been a boon to chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have long been the gold standard for video games, data centers, and early branches of AI.The uptake of generative AI kicked off in earnest in early 2023, making Nvidia the hottest ticket in town. Shares are up nearly 700% during that time as the company controls an estimated 92% of the data- center chip market -- where most generative AI lives -- according to IoT Analytics. Those gains haven't all been in a straight line, however, as Nvidia stock plunged as much as 23% during the last three weeks of July.Behind the slump are fears that the adoption of AI might soon trail off. After the company generated triple-digit revenue and profit growth over the past year, investors have begun to wonder if the end was in sight. The evidence has begun to pile up and provides a clear answer to the quintessential investor question: Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)