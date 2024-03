Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock Now?

There's little doubt that the hottest topic on Wall Street right now is artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, as of mid-February, more than a third of the S&P 500 companies that had reported earnings mentioned AI on their conference calls. This is a clear signal that companies are doing everything they can to highlight their AI credentials, whether they're truly meaningful or not.The undisputed poster child for the AI boom has been Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has rocketed up 298% as its revenue has tripled. This explosive growth over such a short timeframe likely has investors wondering if they've missed the boat. Let's dig in and see if it's too late to buy Nvidia stock now.It wasn't that long ago that Nvidia appeared to be struggling and the market sentiment was sour. In three consecutive quarters at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, Nvidia posted negative year-over-year revenue growth and its stock was down 66% from its late-2021 high.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel