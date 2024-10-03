|
03.10.2024 10:20:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock? Wall Street's Answer May Surprise Investors
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares rocketed 745% during the 18-month period that ended on June 30, 2024, as enthusiasm about artificial intelligence (AI) swept the market. But shares have declined 5% since that halfway point, leaving some investors to wonder whether the window of opportunity has closed.Wall Street has a clear answer: No, it's not too late to buy Nvidia. Of the 64 analysts that follow the company, 94% rate the stock a buy and 6% rate the stock a hold. Not a single analyst recommends selling at the present time. Additionally, Nvidia has a median 12-month price target of $150 per share, implying 28% upside from its current share price of $117.Beyond that, some analysts expect colossal gains. In June, Beth Kendig at the I/O Fund estimated Nvidia would be worth $10 trillion by 2030. That implies 250% upside from its current market value of $2.8 trillion. In September, Phil Panaro at Boston Consulting Group predicted that Nvidia would be an $800 stock by 2030. That implies about 585% upside.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
