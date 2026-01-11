Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
11.01.2026 17:32:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Oklo Stock?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) was a market darling of 2025. And, so far, the stock's incredible run has extended into the new year. As of Jan. 8, the stock is up almost 30% year to date, with a year-over-year gain of about 265%. For those who have watched this nuclear stock skyrocket from the sidelines, the question naturally becomes: Is it too late? Has all the good news been baked into the price?Oklo is an advanced nuclear start-up aiming to develop small fast-spectrum reactors with complementary fuel recycling capabilities. Oklo plans to own and operate these powerhouses. It would sell the electricity they generate to customers under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), which would provide it with recurring revenue.Image source: Oklo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklo
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)
|
10.08.25