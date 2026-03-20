The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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20.03.2026 18:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Palantir, or Is the Market Still Missing Something?
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) looks expensive, but that headline number may be hiding a far bigger opportunity. I break down the surprising valuation gap, the explosive growth engine behind the business, and the one bottleneck that could decide whether this rally has much further to run.Stock prices used were the market prices of March 13, 2026. The video was published on March 18, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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