Is It Too Late to Buy Palantir Stock?

Another earnings release appeared to leave Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) in a range-bound state. Shares had again surged above $25 per share, but investors sold the stock following the announcement of its results for the first quarter of 2024.Palantir has not risen significantly above $25 per share since late 2021. Given the seeming inability to break through that ceiling, investors may now wonder whether the gains in the stock have already been realized.Admittedly, Palantir 's relatively short history brings with it uncertainty. The big-data company launched its initial public offering (IPO) in late 2020. After surging as high as $45 per share in early 2021, the stock fell quickly back to the mid-$20 per-share range, and it has not exceeded that level since.