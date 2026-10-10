Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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10.10.2026 20:30:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Palantir Stock?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way businesses operate, but there's a big difference between having access to AI and knowing how to put it to work.

That's where Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) comes in. And it's why I believe the company's growth story is far from over. Despite a gain of more than 1,000% over the last three years, Palantir stock still has enormous potential -- and it's continuing to grow its business at an astounding rate.

Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) helps businesses and government agencies turn enormous amounts of information -- collected from thousands of sources, including satellites -- into real-time insights. In short, Palantir's software helps organizations make decisions, improve efficiency, and solve complicated problems.

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