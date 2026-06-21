Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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21.06.2026 09:55:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Palantir Stock? Here Is What Its Valuation Says About Its Future.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the best investments of the artificial intelligence (AI) investing era. If you were an early investor in the AI trend and bought $10,000 worth of shares at the start of 2023, that investment is now worth $200,110. That's a pretty impressive return, but at its peak stock price in early November 2025, that sum was worth more than $322,000.Palantir's stock is in a nasty sell-off, trading down about 38% from its all-time high. That may be giving some investors fear that the run is over, while also giving some investors a second chance at one of the biggest gainers over the past few years.But is the run over, and have investors missed the boat? Or is there more ahead? I think there's one metric that tells the truth, and it's a harsh reality.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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