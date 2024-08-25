|
Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) stock has staged a remarkable recovery in the market in the past six months, gaining more than 31% as of this writing. It seems to have put the disappointing start to 2024 behind it with a set of solid fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results (for the three months ended July 31), released on Aug. 19.It's worth noting that Palo Alto investors pressed the panic button in February, and the stock crashed 25% on Feb. 21 after the cybersecurity specialist announced a strategic business change that caused management to reduce its full-year guidance. However, the company's latest quarterly results indicate that its strategic move of attracting more customers by way of offering incentives and free products could be bearing fruit.Let's take a look at Palo Alto's performance in the previous quarter and check if investors can still consider buying this cybersecurity stock following its recent rally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
