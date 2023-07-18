|
18.07.2023 16:46:02
Is It Too Late to Buy Rapid7 Stock?
Rapid7's (NASDAQ: RPD) stock hit an all-time high of $140.13 per share during the apex of the growth stock rally on Nov. 9, 2021. That represented a whopping 776% gain from its IPO price of $16 in 2015. But in 2022 its stock price plunged 71% as its revenue growth cooled off and rising interest rates deflated its high valuations.However, Rapid7's stock price has rallied about 24% since the beginning of 2023 as several reports suggested the cybersecurity company could be acquired. In February, Reuters reported that the company had hired Goldman Sachs to explore a potential sale.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
