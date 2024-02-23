|
23.02.2024 12:16:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Realty Income Stock?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) has increased its dividend annually for 29 consecutive years. The current yield is around 5.8%, which is significantly more than you could get from an S&P 500 index fund and above the 4.1% on offer from the average real estate investment trust (REIT) (using Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) as a proxy). And yet the stock is down 20% over the past year, offering investors an opportunity to jump aboard this strong dividend payer.It is important to understand what's going on with Realty Income that has investors worried. There are really two big points. First, the rapid rise in interest rates used to combat inflation has had a material impact on the REIT's business. That's not unique to Realty Income; every company that makes use of leverage is basically facing the same headwind.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Realty-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Realty-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: Realty stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Realty-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Realty präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Realty-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Realty von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)