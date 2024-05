Is It Too Late to Buy Realty Income Stock?

Shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) trade down around 33% from their pre-pandemic highs in early 2020. But nothing material has changed about the business, or at least not in a permanently negative way. If you are trying to find a reliable dividend stock, there is still time to grab Realty Income and its historically attractive 5.7% yield. Here's why you should do that now and not risk being late to the party.Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys single-tenant properties for which the tenants are responsible for most property-level expenses. This is what is known as a net lease. Any single property is high risk, given there's only one tenant, but spread over a large portfolio the risk is fairly low, given that normal property operating expenses are largely pushed onto the tenant. Realty Income owns a massive 15,450 properties.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel