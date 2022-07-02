|
02.07.2022 19:59:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Roblox Stock?
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have been down in the dumps in 2022, losing 67% of their value as fears regarding a slowdown in the company's growth have led investors to press the panic button.However, Roblox stock shot up significantly higher in June despite the absence of any company-specific information, giving investors some relief after a forgettable year so far. But does this spike mean that investors who were looking to buy a metaverse stock on the cheap have lost an opportunity to do so? Let's find out.Roblox operates an online platform that's used by developers and creators to create, publish, and operate three-dimensional (3D) virtual experiences such as video games and other virtual worlds. The demand for its offerings shot up remarkably in the wake of the pandemic, leading to rapid growth in Roblox's user base and revenue.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"



