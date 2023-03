Is It Too Late to Buy Roku Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After losing 87% of its value since mid-2021, the stock of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has been on fire so far this year, with shares up roughly 56%. It's clear that investors felt the stock had simply fallen too far too fast, and a recovery is no doubt on the horizon.But given the stock's rapid ascent in such a short time, investors are left with a dilemma. Roku faces a very different world than just a few years ago, which has many wondering if the rebound so far this year is sustainable, or if the gravy train has run out of track. Let's look at the ongoing situation to see if Roku stock is still a buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading