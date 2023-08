Is It Too Late to Buy Roku Stock?

After years of pouring billions of dollars into new content, streaming services are being confronted with the harsh economics of the emerging industry. Every service except for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is losing money on streaming, or believed to be.Legacy services from the likes of Disney (NYSE: DIS), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) are cutting costs to drive profitability as subscriber growth slows across the industry.On top of that, the streaming arena is also facing challenges from the writers' and actors' strikes, as well as the broader downturn in digital advertising, which impacted ad-based streaming tiers and connected TV more broadly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel