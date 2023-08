Is It Too Late to Buy Roku Stock?

After losing as much as 82% of its value last year, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock has come roaring back in 2023, with shares up 100% so far this year (as of this writing). Investors no doubt believed the selling was overdone, particularly as the recovery shapes up and secular trends continue to fuel its growth.However, given the stock's blistering gains in such a short time, investors find themselves on the horns of a dilemma. The media landscape has changed drastically in recent years, and many investors wonder if the stock has simply come too far, too fast.Let's take a look at the current situation to see if Roku stock is still a buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel