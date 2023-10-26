|
26.10.2023 15:00:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Roku Stock?
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors have some high expectations heading into its upcoming earnings announcement. Shares of the streaming video specialist are trouncing the market since the last quarterly update, mainly thanks to several pieces of good news regarding its growth and cost trends.It's possible that Roku will fail to live up to those high expectations when it announces Q3 results and issues its updated outlook in a few days. On the other hand, investors might be thrilled to see the company extend the positive momentum that executives have described over the last few months. Let's see which scenario seems more likely.Roku's late July earnings announcement contained mostly good news for investors. Sure, the digital advertising market remained weak through the early summer. But Roku returned to growth in the core platform business, which rose 11% in Q2 compared to a 1% decline in the prior quarter. On the downside, its net loss expanded to a painful $212 million from $23 million a year ago.
