Is It Too Late to Buy Salesforce Stock?

Share prices of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) surged by 9% during after-hours trading on Wednesday after the cloud-based software giant posted its latest earnings report. For its fiscal 2024 third quarter, which ended on Oct. 31, its revenue rose 11% year over year to $8.72 billion, matching analysts' consensus estimate. Its adjusted EPS grew 51% to $2.11, clearing the consensus forecast by a nickel.Salesforce's growth rates look healthy, but is it too late to buy the stock after its year-to-date rally of nearly 80%? Let's consider why the bulls rushed back to Salesforce and if that optimism is justified.Image source: Getty Images.