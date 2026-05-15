Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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15.05.2026 17:46:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Sandisk Stock?
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has been the surprise winner in artificial intelligence (AI) development this year. The company, which has been around for decades as a memory and storage company, was spun off from Western Digital in February 2025 at a humble initial public offering (IPO) price of $38.50. That share price has since skyrocketed 3,640% to $1,440.That's a lot of share price appreciation in a relatively short time. Is it at the end of its historic run? Or is there still time to buy this growth stock?What has turned Sandisk stock into a star is its NAND memory products, which are important for many types of technology, including data centers and smartphones. NAND is a type of memory that's non-volatile, which means it stores data even in an "off" state, and it's high-density, which is more cost-effective. This kind of memory is crucial for training AI models, allowing them to store massive amounts of data and use it for training purposes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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