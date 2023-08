Is It Too Late to Buy SentinelOne Stock?

SentinelOne's (NYSE: S) stock surged 16% on Aug. 21 amid reports that the cybersecurity company might sell itself. It went public at $35 in June 2021, and more than doubled to its all-time high of $76.30 five months later, but now trades at $16.SentinelOne initially dazzled the market with its deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms instead of human analysts to contain threats. It claims that automated approach makes it faster, more accurate, and more cost-efficient than other cybersecurity platforms. Its growth rates supported that thesis: Its revenue more than doubled in each of the past three fiscal years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel