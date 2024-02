Is It Too Late to Buy SentinelOne Stock?

Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has seen its stock surge so far in 2024. In fact, the share price more than doubled from a 52-week low of $12.43 last June to a high of $30.76 this past Valentine's Day.SentinelOne's share price hit a high on Feb. 14 thanks to Bank of America upgrading the stock from a neutral rating to a buy. With shares still hovering near this high, it's fair to wonder whether it's now too late to buy SentinelOne stock.To determine whether it still makes sense to invest in this cybersecurity company despite the elevated stock price, let's look into SentinelOne in more detail. Now is a good time to do so, because the company's next earnings call, covering its fiscal fourth quarter (ended Jan. 31), is scheduled for March 13.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel