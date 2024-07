Is It Too Late to Buy ServiceNow Stock?

Shares of workflow automation expert ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) have enjoyed excellent gains over the past year. The stock rose from a 52-week low of $527.24 last October to hit a high of $815.32 in 2024.The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) into the mainstream helped to propel ServiceNow shares skyward with the stock exceeding $800 as recently as July 5. Given the run-up in price, is it too late to invest in ServiceNow?Answering that question requires digging into the company's performance. This can help you to assess whether ServiceNow stock makes sense as an investment over the long haul.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool