Is It Too Late to Buy SIGA Technologies Stock?

Many investors likely hadn't heard of drugmaker Siga Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) even just a month ago. However, with shares of the company soaring more than 48% in July, blasting past the S&P 500's gains of 9%, the stock is getting much more attention these days.Siga's sudden rise in price and prominence traces directly to the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent announcement declaring monkeypox a public health emergency. Siga, which owns a monkeypox treatment in Tpoxx, is likely to experience a surge in sales.The big question for investors: Is Siga's stock destined to go even higher or has it already peaked?Continue reading