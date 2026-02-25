Signet Jewelers Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9SE / ISIN: BMG812761002
25.02.2026 21:53:10
Is It Too Late to Buy Signet Jewelers Stock?
There have been very few stocks within the consumer goods sector that have performed better than Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) lately.The diamond and fine jewelry conglomerate owns many of the household brands and retailers that are in malls and shopping centers across the country, including Zales, Kay Jewelers, Jared, and Pagoda, as well as online jewelry sellers like Blue Nile and Diamonds Direct, among many other brands. Overall, Signet has some 2,600 retail locations around the world.The luxury brand company has been firing on all cylinders over the past year. In the most recent quarter ended Nov. 1, Signet grew same-store sales and net sales by 3% year over year. It destroyed earnings estimates for the quarter, with adjusted earnings rising some 162% in the quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
