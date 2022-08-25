|
Is It Too Late to Buy Signify Health Stock?
Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) has been a scorching-hot stock of late. On Monday, its shares jumped by 32% as rumors spread that multiple companies are looking to acquire it. No official word has come out yet, but many traders appear to be assuming that a buyout of Signify is all but certain.In the wake of that rally, is it too late for investors to buy the stock, or is there more potential upside worth pursuing?Signify Health works with providers of Medicare Advantage plans and offers in-home health evaluations that assess whether individuals are receiving value-based care. Its services can help healthcare companies keep their costs down and their operations efficient.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
