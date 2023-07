Is It Too Late to Buy Snap Stock?

Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock price plunged 19% during after-hours trading on July 25 after the social media company posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue fell 4% year over year to $1.07 billion, which marked its second consecutive quarter of declining revenue, but it still beat analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted loss of $0.02 per share stayed flat from a year ago and cleared the consensus forecast by two cents.Snap cleared Wall Street's low bar, but it certainly didn't impress the bulls and its stock price remains nearly 90% below its all-time high from September 2021. Let's see if it's too late to buy Snap as a turnaround play. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel