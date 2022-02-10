|
Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?
Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in late 2020 amid a ton of hype, including its rapid growth and backing from Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million in shares at the IPO price. The stock went to sky-high valuations in its early trading days.Now, more than a year later, Snowflake continues to execute at a high level, and its shares continue trading at a premium to most stocks on the market. Warren Buffett himself once said that wonderful companies at fair prices are far superior investments to fair companies at wonderful prices.So where does Snowflake fall on this spectrum, and is it too late for investors to own the stock and still generate strong investment returns? Here's the information that could help answer these questions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
