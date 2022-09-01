|
01.09.2022 15:13:00
Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?
Tech stocks have taken it on the chin lately as recession fears and inflation affect business budgets. Many companies have been dropping their usage of software platforms that aren't critical to operations and the Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 24% from its all-time high.Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is one of the tech stocks that's been falling; it's down more than 45% so far this year. But the business is still doing well and shows lots of promise. The company provides cloud data storage capabilities and the ability to gather, analyze, integrate, and share information and these have proven to be mission-critical services for many businesses.Continue reading
